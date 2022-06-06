Legacy Wealth Planning LLC Invests $242,000 in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 960 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth approximately $172,984,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 182.2% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 713.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,296 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 7,276 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 58.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,869 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. 39.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III purchased 385,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.93 per share, with a total value of $25,014,931.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,091,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,891,483.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $73,313.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,977.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,121,844 shares of company stock worth $76,837,576 in the last three months.

COIN stock traded up $2.64 on Monday, reaching $69.33. 190,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,823,593. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.83 and a 12 month high of $368.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($2.72). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 42.39% and a net margin of 33.63%. The company’s revenue was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $600.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $135.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $360.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.05.

Coinbase Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.