Legacy Wealth Planning LLC Invests $303,000 in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI traded up $11.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $800.16. The stock had a trading volume of 10,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,317. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $965.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,071.65. The firm has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.96 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $640.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,970.13.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.36). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP La Serna Juan Martin De purchased 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $931.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Marcelo Melamud purchased 55 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $881.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 205 shares of company stock valued at $188,950 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,670.50.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

