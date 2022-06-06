Legacy Wealth Planning LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF accounts for 0.8% of Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IHI. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

IHI stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.33. 70,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,462,829. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $50.33 and a 1-year high of $67.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.46.

