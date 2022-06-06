Legacy Wealth Planning LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 752,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,825,000 after purchasing an additional 36,570 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 52,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 17,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $0.35 on Monday, hitting $144.48. 7,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,655. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.48 and a 200-day moving average of $146.51. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.19 and a fifty-two week high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

