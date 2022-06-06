Legacy Wealth Planning LLC Takes $205,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 358.5% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in Caterpillar by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 8,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 173,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 762,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,577,000 after acquiring an additional 55,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 1,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $223.12. The stock had a trading volume of 37,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,605,948. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $215.74 and its 200 day moving average is $209.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.94. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.67 and a twelve month high of $244.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th were given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.22%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.53.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $8,878,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,933 shares of company stock valued at $11,541,376. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

