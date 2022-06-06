Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 948,306 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,420,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 948,306 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.9% of Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.66% of Johnson & Johnson worth $2,980,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $362,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,496,000 after purchasing an additional 760,796 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,842 shares of company stock valued at $11,149,079 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JNJ traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $177.02. The company had a trading volume of 143,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,799,666. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $465.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.06.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.92%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.86.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

