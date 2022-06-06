Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,041,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500,235 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.69% of Citigroup worth $847,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

C has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.87.

C traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $51.65. 514,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,947,098. The firm has a market cap of $102.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $79.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

