Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,939,518 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,233,111 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,179,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,822,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,041,000 after acquiring an additional 533,468 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 3,605.4% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 40,380 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 9.7% during the third quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Folios Inc boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 189,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 10,294 shares during the period. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.91. The stock had a trading volume of 508,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,414,328. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $22.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $149.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.08.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.84%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.05.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

