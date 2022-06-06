Legal & General Group Plc Grows Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,432,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 48,098 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.64% of Honeywell International worth $924,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 757,857 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $158,021,000 after buying an additional 14,628 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,106,000. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 5,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 89,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,717,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HON. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.93.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $194.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,529,589. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.77. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.42 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The company has a market cap of $132.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

Honeywell International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.