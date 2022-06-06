Legal & General Group Plc Has $963.32 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,494,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 128,664 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.52% of United Parcel Service worth $963,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Loop Capital raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $263.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.67.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $187.38. 46,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,423,981. The stock has a market cap of $163.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.17. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.34 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

