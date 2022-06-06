Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,914,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,197 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Anthem were worth $887,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Anthem by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Anthem by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anthem alerts:

Shares of NYSE ANTM traded up $4.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $497.54. The company had a trading volume of 12,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,497. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $355.43 and a 52 week high of $533.68. The stock has a market cap of $119.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $502.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $466.79.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 20.16%.

ANTM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Anthem from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen raised their price target on Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Anthem in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Anthem from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Anthem from $590.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.95.

In other Anthem news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Anthem Profile (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.