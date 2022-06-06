Legal & General Group Plc Sells 141,977 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,347,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 141,977 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 0.5% of Legal & General Group Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.57% of Broadcom worth $1,562,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $682.21.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $3.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $559.76. 43,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,556,689. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $582.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $592.00. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $455.71 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 54.47%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.31%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 68 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $582.50 per share, with a total value of $39,610.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total transaction of $8,113,875.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Broadcom (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.