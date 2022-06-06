Legal & General Group Plc Sells 18,997 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,864,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 18,997 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.6% of Legal & General Group Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,396,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Leisure Capital Management raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 767 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 22,857 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $66,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 232,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $673,321,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 4,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,248,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,002,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,308.77.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $44.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2,335.28. 35,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,565,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,444.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,661.83. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,044.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period last year, the business posted $26.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 21 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total value of $44,159.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,104.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,800.20, for a total value of $117,608.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 565,352 shares of company stock worth $62,084,581. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

