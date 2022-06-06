Legal & General Group Plc Sells 887,496 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,489,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 887,496 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,446,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 275.6% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52,510 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEE. Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.63.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.19. The company had a trading volume of 488,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,572,627. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $157.53 billion, a PE ratio of 106.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 229.73%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

