Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Stock Holdings Increased by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,798,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,131 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 1.82% of Legend Biotech worth $130,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 460,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,441,000 after buying an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at about $368,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Legend Biotech by 658.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 216,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,105,000 after purchasing an additional 188,200 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Legend Biotech by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 433,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,187,000 after purchasing an additional 112,787 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $815,000.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on LEGN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Legend Biotech from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $46.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.80. Legend Biotech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.33. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 109.44% and a negative net margin of 295.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Legend Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.