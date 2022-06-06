Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 18,095 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 171.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,095 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 179,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,838,000 after purchasing an additional 66,647 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 279.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 79,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 58,592 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 393.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 122,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,030,000 after purchasing an additional 97,719 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 522.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 99,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,260,000 after purchasing an additional 83,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 399.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IHI traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $53.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,829. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $50.33 and a 52-week high of $67.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.46.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.