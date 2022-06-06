Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 184.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,766,000 after purchasing an additional 76,779 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in MYR Group by 209.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 17,968 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MYR Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 313,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,192,000 after purchasing an additional 14,798 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of MYR Group by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $452,000. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MYRG traded up $2.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $95.05. 3,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,475. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.15. MYR Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.77 and a 52-week high of $121.22.

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $636.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

MYRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MYR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of MYR Group from $126.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 30th.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.

