Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Has $19.05 Million Stock Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the period. iShares Semiconductor ETF accounts for 13.3% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $19,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,728,000 after acquiring an additional 7,011 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 501.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 19,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,398,000 after acquiring an additional 15,986 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 36,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,978,000 after acquiring an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $421.02. 19,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,592,593. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $422.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $471.57. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $377.33 and a one year high of $559.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This is a boost from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.