Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 10,652 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,652 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $5,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XME. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 508,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,219,000 after acquiring an additional 16,128 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $459,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 90.3% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 1,335,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,763,000 after purchasing an additional 634,000 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 284.3% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 53,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 39,637 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.41. 316,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,091,771. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52 week low of $38.65 and a 52 week high of $66.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.17.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

