Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 228 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,660 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. UFP Industries makes up 0.6% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 421.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 312,415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,745,000 after purchasing an additional 252,473 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 1,570.2% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 93,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,641,000 after purchasing an additional 88,294 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter worth $1,119,000. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

In other UFP Industries news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $1,323,961.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,685,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 2,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $205,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,709 shares of company stock worth $6,116,248 over the last three months. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UFP Industries stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.94. 1,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.40. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.50 and a 52-week high of $94.80.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.08%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UFPI. StockNews.com lowered shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.83.

About UFP Industries (Get Rating)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.