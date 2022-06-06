Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Has $768,000 Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ES. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $60,157.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,105.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,953 shares of company stock valued at $995,989. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ES traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $92.51. The stock had a trading volume of 7,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.41. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $94.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Eversource Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.