Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 649 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.1% of Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Leisure Capital Management grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 767 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 22,857 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $66,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 232,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $673,321,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 4,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,248,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total transaction of $96,542.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,714,682.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 21 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total transaction of $44,159.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,104.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 565,352 shares of company stock valued at $62,084,581. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,308.77.

GOOG stock traded up $47.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $2,338.96. The company had a trading volume of 35,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,154. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,044.16 and a 52 week high of $3,042.00. The company has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,444.12 and a 200 day moving average of $2,661.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $26.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

