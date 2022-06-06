Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Sells 1,331 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,825 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for about 1.2% of Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Applied Materials by 1,538.5% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $172.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Applied Materials to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.00.

Applied Materials stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $115.15. 121,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,413,826. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.06 and a 200 day moving average of $133.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.33 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The company has a market capitalization of $100.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.43.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.87%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

