Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Sells 1,416 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. decreased its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NLOK. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth about $150,164,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,434,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,041,000 after buying an additional 4,748,508 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth about $83,055,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,304,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,782,000 after buying an additional 3,059,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 178.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,797,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,075,000 after buying an additional 2,433,509 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NortonLifeLock stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.67. 68,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,670,778. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.28. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.47 and a fifty-two week high of $30.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.65.

NortonLifeLock ( NASDAQ:NLOK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 444.77% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. NortonLifeLock’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 35.46%.

NLOK has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NortonLifeLock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

