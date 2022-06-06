Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Sells 155 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Molina Healthcare comprises about 1.1% of Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 20,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,913,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock traded up $2.56 on Monday, hitting $284.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,155. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.81. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $239.20 and a twelve month high of $350.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $317.40 and a 200-day moving average of $309.58.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.16. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total transaction of $183,801.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $61,588.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,657 shares in the company, valued at $5,129,356.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 991 shares of company stock valued at $308,261 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MOH shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $311.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $301.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.23.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

