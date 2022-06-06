Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Sells 400 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth about $18,521,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 77,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth about $256,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 203.6% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 39,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 26,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth about $7,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $73,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,146,622.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $152,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,620,466.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,240 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of XEL stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.66. 47,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,366,375. The stock has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.02. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.15 and a 52-week high of $76.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.22%.

XEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.10.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

