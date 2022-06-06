Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Sells 648 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,956 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 41,425 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,898 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 19,212 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 17,723 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.29. 373,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,260,879. The firm has a market cap of $187.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.78. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.02 and a 1-year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $54,798.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,645 shares of company stock worth $962,808. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSCO. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.27.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

