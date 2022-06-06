Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the period. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ED. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,715,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,370,000 after purchasing an additional 934,183 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 661.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 661,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,009,000 after purchasing an additional 574,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,364,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,334,749,000 after purchasing an additional 505,539 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,642,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $737,378,000 after purchasing an additional 479,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 136.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 573,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,645,000 after purchasing an additional 330,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ED shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.45.

ED traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.36. 16,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,062,248. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.17 and a 52 week high of $101.12.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.98%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

