Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.34 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) will announce $1.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.39 billion and the lowest is $1.29 billion. Leggett & Platt posted sales of $1.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full year sales of $5.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.25 billion to $5.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.46 billion to $5.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Leggett & Platt.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LEG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Leggett & Platt has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

NYSE:LEG traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.82. 32,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,562. Leggett & Platt has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $55.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. This is a boost from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently 56.76%.

In other news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $95,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,793. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the first quarter worth approximately $334,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 3,378.6% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,264,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,228,615 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the first quarter worth approximately $393,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the first quarter worth approximately $4,900,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 5.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 145,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 7,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

About Leggett & Platt (Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leggett & Platt (LEG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.