Legion Partners Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Legion Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 837,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,167,000. US Foods comprises about 5.5% of Legion Partners Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.38% of US Foods at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Foods stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.75. The stock had a trading volume of 20,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,915. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.49. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $29.26 and a 12-month high of $40.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.41.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. US Foods had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on USFD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.73.

In related news, Director Cheryl A. Bachelder purchased 6,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.57 per share, for a total transaction of $207,420.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Guberman sold 75,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $2,440,067.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,861,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

