Leisure Capital Management Acquires 1,716 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Leisure Capital Management lifted its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in BCE during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in BCE during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in BCE by 258.7% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in BCE in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in BCE by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCE stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $54.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,040. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.32. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.12 and a 1 year high of $59.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $49.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.46.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 15.75%. BCE’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.81%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BCE. Bank of America downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of BCE from C$71.00 to C$70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BCE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.18.

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

