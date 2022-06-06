Leisure Capital Management Buys 1,530 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Leisure Capital Management raised its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,971 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in HP were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in HP by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 158,049 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after acquiring an additional 17,566 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HP by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 76,907 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,897,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of HP by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,530 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 586,467 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $22,092,000 after buying an additional 218,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of HP by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,441,608 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $54,423,000 after buying an additional 225,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.29.

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 20,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $754,938.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Bruce D. Broussard purchased 6,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.67 per share, for a total transaction of $249,722.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,638 shares of company stock valued at $2,332,503. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HPQ traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,514,551. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.51 and its 200-day moving average is $36.94. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.92.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.99%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

