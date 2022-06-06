Leisure Capital Management Buys 678 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Leisure Capital Management raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,625 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,239,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $577,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,001 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Starbucks by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,672,559,000 after buying an additional 1,649,721 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in Starbucks by 180.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,639,175 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $180,817,000 after buying an additional 1,054,795 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP boosted its position in Starbucks by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,354,132,000 after buying an additional 831,723 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,805,690 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $445,151,000 after buying an additional 787,670 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.96.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $79.00. 172,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,709,370. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $90.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 52.55%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

