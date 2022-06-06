Leisure Capital Management Grows Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Leisure Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 74.6% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,066,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,598,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727,471 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,720,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,154,473,000 after buying an additional 1,248,863 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,124,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,762,000 after purchasing an additional 550,528 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 588.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 585,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,503,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 162.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 554,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,130,000 after buying an additional 343,723 shares during the period. 98.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,510,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DLR traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $134.66. The company had a trading volume of 16,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,330. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.35 and a 12-month high of $178.22. The stock has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.12 and its 200 day moving average is $148.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.40). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 31.28%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $152.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.21.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

