Leisure Capital Management Grows Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Leisure Capital Management increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.1% of Leisure Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,226,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,683 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in PepsiCo by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,698,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,702 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,908,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in PepsiCo by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,365,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,589 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,484,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,279,000 after acquiring an additional 940,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. DZ Bank cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.56.

PEP stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $165.39. 61,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,636,036. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.16. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.61 and a 52-week high of $177.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.59.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

