Leisure Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,024 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 0.9% of Leisure Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 30.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,964,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,848,711,000 after buying an additional 7,850,030 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,253,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,473,591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349,689 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,125,154 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,794,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730,165 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,121,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,068,609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,406,104 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $532,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,764 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.32. 354,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,260,879. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.02 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.27.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $33,537.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,645 shares of company stock valued at $962,808 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.