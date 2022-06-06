Leisure Capital Management Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Leisure Capital Management grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 376.2% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Genuine Parts by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on GPC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.25.

Shares of NYSE:GPC traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $138.27. 6,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,799. The stock has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $115.63 and a 12-month high of $142.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.56.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 55.42%.

Genuine Parts Profile (Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

