Leisure Capital Management Has $3.41 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Leisure Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 672.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,890 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises 1.6% of Leisure Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,179,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,044,000 after buying an additional 75,992 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $370,000.

Shares of EFG traded down $1.48 on Monday, hitting $87.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785,908 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.17. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

