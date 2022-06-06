Leisure Capital Management Purchases 403 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Leisure Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,225 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,933,340 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $386,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,224 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,590,849 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $510,797,000 after buying an additional 1,583,494 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 594.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,044,003 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $148,509,000 after buying an additional 893,717 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,072,320 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $281,338,000 after buying an additional 593,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,186,652 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $156,519,000 after buying an additional 541,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $151.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $183.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.54.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.29, for a total transaction of $121,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.85, for a total transaction of $101,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 53,638 shares of company stock worth $6,984,354 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $140.86. The stock had a trading volume of 21,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,489,207. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.24 and a 1 year high of $148.93. The company has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.56.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.64%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.