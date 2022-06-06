Leisure Capital Management Raises Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Leisure Capital Management grew its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 47,901.8% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,179,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,956,000 after buying an additional 9,160,258 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Altria Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,762,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,063,000 after buying an additional 2,371,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Altria Group by 480.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,594,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,097,000 after buying an additional 2,147,400 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Altria Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,727,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,078,000 after buying an additional 1,348,687 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,123,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,126,000 after buying an additional 1,103,432 shares during the period. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Shares of MO stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.74. 113,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,502,485. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.79. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 219.51%.

About Altria Group (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.