LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Receives $40.80 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.80.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on LendingClub in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on LendingClub from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of NYSE LC traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.02. 8,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,510,121. LendingClub has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $49.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.58.

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. LendingClub had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $289.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. LendingClub’s revenue was up 173.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LendingClub will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Fergal Stack sold 5,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $75,994.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,792,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 2,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $34,459.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,003. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,008 shares of company stock worth $471,174. Corporate insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in LendingClub during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the first quarter worth $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LendingClub by 367.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LendingClub by 45.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

