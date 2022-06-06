LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Shares Acquired by Mcmorgan & Co. LLC

Mcmorgan & Co. LLC increased its stake in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC owned about 0.07% of LendingTree worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 39.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in LendingTree by 6.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in LendingTree in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LendingTree by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its holdings in LendingTree by 10.8% in the third quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

In other LendingTree news, Director Mark A. Ernst bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.67 per share, for a total transaction of $656,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $656,700. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TREE traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,299. The stock has a market cap of $792.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.62. LendingTree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.42 and a 12 month high of $228.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.84.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $283.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.65 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that LendingTree, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

TREE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LendingTree in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on LendingTree in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on LendingTree from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of LendingTree in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on LendingTree from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LendingTree has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.89.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

