Leonard Green & Partners L.P. Acquires Shares of 300,000 Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU)

Leonard Green & Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,069,000. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. owned about 0.78% of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LVLU. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. 51.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LVLU traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,125. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day moving average is $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge ( NASDAQ:LVLU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $96.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

LVLU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a research note on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $33.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.48.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. It offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. The company sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; earned media; and paid media that consists of paid advertisement on search engines, such as Google and Bing, as well as social media platforms comprising Facebook and Instagram.

