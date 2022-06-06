Leonard Green & Partners L.P. Has $7.19 Million Stake in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Leonard Green & Partners L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Scholastic comprises about 0.1% of Leonard Green & Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Leonard Green & Partners L.P.’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $7,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHL. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Scholastic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 417.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scholastic during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

SCHL stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,889. Scholastic Co. has a 12 month low of $32.21 and a 12 month high of $43.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.52.

Scholastic ( NASDAQ:SCHL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $344.50 million for the quarter. Scholastic had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 2.38%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Scholastic’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

SCHL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Scholastic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Scholastic from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

