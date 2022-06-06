Leonard Green & Partners L.P. Purchases Shares of 58,741,700 Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH)

Leonard Green & Partners L.P. bought a new position in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 58,741,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,945,000. Life Time Group comprises 7.6% of Leonard Green & Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. owned approximately 30.43% of Life Time Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LTH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 73.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Life Time Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Life Time Group from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Life Time Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Life Time Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

NYSE LTH traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $15.03. 5,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,242. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.89. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $23.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $360.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.93 million. Life Time Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Life Time Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.