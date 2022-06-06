LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $602.03 Million

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2022

Analysts expect LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCGGet Rating) to announce sales of $602.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have made estimates for LHC Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $621.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $575.48 million. LHC Group posted sales of $545.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full-year sales of $2.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCGGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $571.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.10 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Stephens downgraded shares of LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,700,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,732 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,366 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,056 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHCG stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 51.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.40 and a 200 day moving average of $143.26. LHC Group has a 12 month low of $108.42 and a 12 month high of $223.63.

About LHC Group (Get Rating)

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LHC Group (LHCG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.