LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $602.03 Million

Analysts expect LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) to announce sales of $602.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have made estimates for LHC Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $621.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $575.48 million. LHC Group posted sales of $545.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full-year sales of $2.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow LHC Group.

Get LHC Group alerts:

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $571.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.10 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Stephens downgraded shares of LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,700,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,732 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,366 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,056 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHCG stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 51.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.40 and a 200 day moving average of $143.26. LHC Group has a 12 month low of $108.42 and a 12 month high of $223.63.

About LHC Group (Get Rating)

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LHC Group (LHCG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.