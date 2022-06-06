Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Cut to Underperform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank cut shares of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Latin America from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Liberty Latin America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of LILAK opened at $9.04 on Friday. Liberty Latin America has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.40.

In other Liberty Latin America news, SVP Aamir Hussain purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder John C. Malone purchased 567,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $4,599,594.61. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 567,152 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,602.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,144,302 shares of company stock valued at $9,289,089.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LILAK. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 183,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 13,964 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Quaker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Quaker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,745,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,741,000 after buying an additional 258,186 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 85,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 33,328 shares during the last quarter. 59.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

