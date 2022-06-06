Lido DAO Token Market Capitalization Hits $289.64 Million (LDO)

Lido DAO Token (LDO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. Over the last seven days, Lido DAO Token has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. Lido DAO Token has a total market cap of $289.64 million and approximately $3.62 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lido DAO Token coin can now be bought for approximately $2.79 or 0.00007033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lido DAO Token alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 225% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.70 or 0.01363974 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003217 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001881 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $129.95 or 0.00418338 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00031414 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Profile

Lido DAO Token launched on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,760,882 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Lido DAO Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido DAO Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lido DAO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lido DAO Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lido DAO Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.