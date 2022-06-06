Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Receives $170.43 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $170.43.

LGND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals to $130.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, COO Matthew W. Foehr purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.76 per share, for a total transaction of $206,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 173,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,346,777.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

LGND stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,308. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $77.80 and a 52 week high of $169.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 61.54, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.22.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

