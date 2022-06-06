Lightning Reaches Market Cap of $1.14 Million (LIGHT)

Lightning (LIGHT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. Lightning has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $15,558.00 worth of Lightning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lightning has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lightning coin can now be purchased for $0.0178 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,268.25 or 0.99989492 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003197 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001995 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Lightning Profile

Lightning (LIGHT) is a coin. Lightning’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,269,692 coins. Lightning’s official Twitter account is @LightChainOne

According to CryptoCompare, “LIGHT’s double-layer structure is designed to enable an immutable, transparent, and decentralized system to apply to every corner of the world on a scalable and economic basis. LIGHT believes to be one of the key essentials for the next social improvement for mankind. “

Lightning Coin Trading

